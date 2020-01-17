News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee: Former NSS director's body was found by his wife (PHOTOS)
Armenia Investigative Committee: Former NSS director's body was found by his wife (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Now the scene of the incident is being examined, as a result of this action I will be able to answer your questions. Artur Melikyan, Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to the circumstances behind the death of Georgi Kutoyan, former Director of the National Security Service (NSS).

"When we came to the scene, there were his wife and father," he said. “Initially, what the operative officers told us was that the wife had found the body. We haven't talked to the neighbors yet. The area is fully equipped with video cameras so that we don't lose evidence. We also work on the suicide theory."

Melikyan added that there was a gun at the scene but could not say if it was legal because he had not seen it.

"Forensic doctors are participating," he said. "We will find out how many injuries there are."

Artur Melikyan added that the remaining questions will be able to be answered in about 1-1.5 hours.

As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound.

According to the Hraparak daily, when the police entered the apartment, they found an empty brandy bottle next to the corpse, as well as Kutoyan's personal pistol. The shot was fired from that very weapon, and in the mouth.

According to the website, it is not known yet whose house the body of the former NSS director was found in, as according to Kutoyan’s declaration of property and assets, he had only one apartment and it was somewhere else in Yerevan.

Kutoyan was 39 years old, married, and had a 4-year-old child.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Constitutional Court President, ex-National Security Service head arrive at scene of Georgi Kutoyan's death
A short while ago, President of the Constitutional Court of...
 Armenia Deputy Parliament Speaker on death of ex-National Security Service head
When asked if this was murder or suicide since the former head of...
 Newspaper: Traces of gunshots detected on walls in apartment of ex-Armenia National Security Service head
A short while ago, the Investigative Committee of Armenia issued a...
 Armenia former NSS director who was found dead had no judicial status in cases of SIS
The ex-National Security Service chief had not been questioned along the lines of the criminal cases of the Special Investigation Service…
 Armenia ex-official’s attorneys release statement
The lawyers of Gagik Khachatryan, former Minister of Finance and former Chairman of the State Revenue Committee…
 Armenia ex-National Security Service chief found dead in Yerevan apartment
And with a gunshot wound…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos