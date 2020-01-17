News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Russian MFA: There are progress in implementation of steps on Karabakh conflict
Russian MFA: There are progress in implementation of steps on Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian MFA announced the certain progress in the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, TASS reported referring to Russian MFA websited that posted acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's answers.

Thus, according to the ministry, there are advances in the implementation of the small steps that the foreign ministers agreed at a meeting in Moscow in April 2019 to develop the agreements reached between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Vienna in March 2019.

The situation at the border and the line of contact remains relatively calm. A hotline is operating between Yerevan and Baku, the ministry noted adding that they believe that all this testifies to the intention of the parties to take concrete steps aimed at preparing the population for peace.

However, so far no progress has been made on the substance of the settlement, the foreign ministry added, expressing hope for a resumption of substantive conversation between the countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-Baku refugee: Azerbaijanis were congratulating us during 1988 earthquake in Armenia
During the 1988 earthquake in Armenia, the Azerbaijanis were...
 Analyst: Heydar Aliyev played major role in Baku pogroms
The person who played a major role in the Armenian pogroms in...
 Armenia MFA reacts to Mammadyarov statement on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting
Armenia’s foreign ministry continues the practice of announcing the meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers at the same time…
 France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issues statement on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms
The Circle recalls that the pogroms in Sumgiat, Kirovabad and...
 Armenia FM on next meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart: We don't avoid
The normal negotiation process must be continued…
 Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart
"The negotiation process has been going on for 25 years...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos