Russian MFA: There are progress in implementation of steps on Karabakh conflict

Russian MFA announced the certain progress in the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, TASS reported referring to Russian MFA websited that posted acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's answers.
Thus, according to the ministry, there are advances in the implementation of the small steps that the foreign ministers agreed at a meeting in Moscow in April 2019 to develop the agreements reached between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Vienna in March 2019.
The situation at the border and the line of contact remains relatively calm. A hotline is operating between Yerevan and Baku, the ministry noted adding that they believe that all this testifies to the intention of the parties to take concrete steps aimed at preparing the population for peace.
However, so far no progress has been made on the substance of the settlement, the foreign ministry added, expressing hope for a resumption of substantive conversation between the countries.