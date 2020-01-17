Case instituted for death of ex-Armenia National Security Service head, 30-40 capsules and bullets found

In relation to the death of former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan, a criminal case has been instituted under part 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (Causing somebody to commit suicide). This is what Head of the General Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Artur Melikyan told reporters today.

“The body of Georgi Kutoyan was found at the scene of the incident, and with a gunshot wound. There was also a GLOCK pistol found at the scene of the incident. On the spot, we found out that it was his weapon that he had received as an award from the head of the Georgian National Security Service. There are many capsules and bullets in the room and traces of gunshots on the walls. More than 30 or 40 capsules and bullets were found. We have no information whether anyone had heard the gunshots. There is a gunshot wound in the temple, but there is no wound in the jaw area.

At the moment, we are performing actions with his wife and father. Only investigators and experts have been at the scene of the incident. A criminal case has been instituted under part 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code (Causing somebody to commit suicide). The following is the information that we have: the body of Kutoyan has been found, we were instituting a case under Article 110, but there will be many versions. It might have been murder, or murder concealed through suicide. The future complex expert examinations and investigative actions will show what really happened,” he said.

As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound.

According to the Hraparak daily, when the police entered the apartment, they found an empty brandy bottle next to the corpse, as well as Kutoyan's personal pistol. The shot was fired from that very weapon, and in the mouth.

According to the website, it is not known yet whose house the body of the former NSS director was found in, as according to Kutoyan’s declaration of property and assets, he had only one apartment and it was somewhere else in Yerevan.

Kutoyan was 39 years old, married, and had a 4-year-old child.