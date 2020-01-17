Armenia Ombudsman expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service head

What happened is very painful and, and in human terms — impalpable. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.
On behalf of the personnel of the Office of the Human Rights Defender and myself, I express deep condolences to the family, relatives and close ones of former director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan on his tragic death.
Georgi Kutoyan worked for the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia between 2006 and 2010.
He had high human and professional qualities,” he stated.