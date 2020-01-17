News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service head
Armenia Ombudsman expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

What happened is very painful and, and in human terms — impalpable. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

On behalf of the personnel of the Office of the Human Rights Defender and myself, I express deep condolences to the family, relatives and close ones of former director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan on his tragic death.

Georgi Kutoyan worked for the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia between 2006 and 2010.

He had high human and professional qualities,” he stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos