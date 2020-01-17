Armenia PM receives famous astrophysicist Garik Israelian

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received prominent Armenian astrophysicist, founder and main organizer of STARMUS (Stars and Music) Festival Garik Israelian.
Greeting the renowned astrophysicist, the Prime Minister viewed his work in science as impressive and voiced hope that he will contribute to the development of science in Armenia with his vast experience and implementation of joint projects with the Armenian government.
Garik Israelian thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the high appreciation and expressed willingness to become actively engaged in the joint initiatives aimed at popularizing science in Armenia.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the 6th STARMUS Festival to be held in Armenia this year, and the Prime Minister stated that the Armenian government is ready to do its best to assist in the efforts to hold the festival properly and at a high level.