Ex-Armenia Constitutional Court president on death of ex-National Security Service head

Ex-president of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Constitutional Culture International Analytical Center Gagik Harutyunyan says he is deeply saddened by the news about the tragic death of former director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan and expresses his condolences to Kutoyan’s family and relatives.
Harutyunyan’s office reports that the ex-president of the Constitutional Court believes that comprehensive disclosure of the circumstances of the incident is exceptionally important.