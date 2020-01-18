Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security

YEREVAN. - Past daily of Armenia writes: As it is known, the body of the former head of the NSS [National Security Service] Georgi Kutoyan was found with a gunshot wound yesterday in one of the apartments on Paruyr Sevak Street of Yerevan city.
Following Kutoyan's mysterious death, according to Past newspaper’s information, NSS ex-director Artur Vanetsyan has stepped up his security service,
Our sources claim that Vanetsyan's relatives and relatives persuade him to leave the country at least for a while until everything is "washed away".
This information could not be verified from Artur Vanetsyan; he did not respond to phone calls yesterday all day.