News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 18
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security
Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Past daily of Armenia writes: As it is known, the body of the former head of the NSS [National Security Service] Georgi Kutoyan was found with a gunshot wound yesterday in one of the apartments on Paruyr Sevak Street of Yerevan city.

Following Kutoyan's mysterious death, according to Past newspaper’s information, NSS ex-director Artur Vanetsyan has stepped up his security service,

Our sources claim that Vanetsyan's relatives and relatives persuade him to leave the country at least for a while until everything is "washed away".

This information could not be verified from Artur Vanetsyan; he did not respond to phone calls yesterday all day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged
Gurgen Khachatryan, son of former State Revenue Committee chairman and ex-Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan…
 Newspaper: Details from videoconference of Armenia Constitutional Court head, Venice Commission president
They primarily discussed the mechanisms of the CC early retirement law…
 Newspaper: Another former high-ranking official dies in new Armenia
And back on September 24, 2019, the body of former Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan was discovered at his home in Bjni, again with a gunshot wound to the head…
 Armenian National Congress political party on constitutional amendments
Immediate restoration of the semi-presidential governance model must...
 Armenia parliament deputy speaker says announcements about coup d’état are cause to launch criminal case
In the case of rumors of a coup d’état…
 Newspaper: Mika Baghdasarov trying to become favorite businessman of Armenia new authorities?
The owner of Armavia airline spares no effort to establish close ties with them…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos