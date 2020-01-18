News
Saturday
January 18
Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged
Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The National Security Service officers took him with them at the airport...

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: We were informed that Gurgen Khachatryan, son of former SRC [State Revenue Committee] chairman [and ex-Finance Minister] Gagik Khachatryan who is currently under arrest, was also charged.

As soon as he arrived in Yerevan, the NSS [National Security Service] staff approached him right at the airport and took him with them.

According to our information, he was charged and released on a signature bond.

Our source says that he is accused of money laundering, but the case has not been initiated just now, and it has nothing to do with his father's case. And the case was kept secret so that Gurgen Khachatryan return to Armenia.

We contacted Gurgen Khachatryan. He was not at all surprised by our question, but he denied saying that there was no case brought against him.

The NSS answered us: "Based on the investigation secret, we do not publish anything."
