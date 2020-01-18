Families of Canadians killed in Tehran plane crash to receive $25,000

The families of Canadian citizens or permanent residents killed in the downing of a passenger plane in Iran will receive $25,000 per victim from the Canadian government to help with immediate needs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, CNN reported.
The assistance, which could go toward funeral expenses and travel, will be delivered "in the coming days," Trudeau said.
"I want to be clear: We expect Iran to compensate these families," Trudeau said. "But I have met them (the families). They can't wait weeks. They need support now."