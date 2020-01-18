Disney loses Fox name

Disney executives have cut the word "Fox" from their 20th Century Fox film studio, BBC reported.
The American media believes that this decision was made by the company, as it does not want to be linked with the politicized Fox News channel, owned by media magnate Rupert Murdoch. However, Disney has not clarified its reasons.
Disney bought a film studio in March last year for $71 billion, while 20th Century Fox is known for producing some of the biggest films, including Avatar and Titanic.
By the way, Disney also renamed Fox Searchlight Pictures, the arthouse arm, as simply Searchlight Pictures.