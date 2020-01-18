Haftar shuts down all oil ports in eastern Libya

Eastern Libyan ports have stopped shipping oil, which could significantly impact its economy, halving all Libyan oil exports, DW reported referring to representatives of the Libyan National Army, who noted that the oil terminals were closed by the people.
Media reported that the order to close the ports was given by the commander of the LNA General Khalifa Haftar.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) called for not using oil as an instrument of political pressure.
“The oil and gas sector is the lifeblood of the Libyan economy ... they should not be used as a card for political bargaining,” Reuters reported referring to Chairman Mustafa Sanalla.
German FM Heiko Maas, after meeting with Haftar in Benghazi, said the general agreed to conclude a truce and abide by the ceasefire.
Three days earlier, General Haftar left Moscow after seven hours of talks with the internationally recognized Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, refusing to sign the document and citing the need for consultations with supporters.
Haftar also confirmed to Maas he was ready to come to Berlin on January 19 for a summit on Libya under the auspices of the UN. Earlier, Fayez Sarraj announced his participation in the conference. Meanwhile, Turkey began sending its troops to help the Sarraj's government. The civil war in Libya continues since 2011, it began after the overthrow of the Muammar Gaddafi's regime.