Artsakh MP: It is necessary to adopt law on genocide

Representatives of other nations were deported during the pogroms in Baku in 1990, to become a purely Azerbaijani city, Artsakh MP Artur Tovmasyan.
"If before that 300 thousand Russians lived in Baku, now there are 50-60 thousand of them, and these are elderly people. There are no Armenians in Baku. Azerbaijan has become a mono-ethnic country, where more than 90% of the population are Azerbaijanis," he said. "I think that the issue on the agenda of the meeting of the commission on cooperation between Armenian and Artsakh parliaments' should become the issue of adopting the law on the Armenian Genocide of the East Caucasus in 1905-1992."