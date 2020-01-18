Armenia, Artsakh parliaments' speakers hold bilateral conversation

Armenian Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks with Armenian parliament's speaker Ashot Ghoulyan.
According to Ararat Mirzoyan, the special extended meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Armenia and Artsakh held today was of great importance in terms of assessing the pogroms of Armenians in Baku 30 years ago.
In turn, Ashot Ghoulyan thanked his colleague for organizing the session of the inter-parliamentary commission in a similar format, noting that over the year stable foundations were formed for cooperation between the parliaments of the two republics in different formats.
The speaker of the Armenian parliament personally thanked Ashot Ghoulyan for joint partnership work and expressed confidence that this quality of mutual cooperation will also remain after free, transparent and competitive parliamentary elections of a new convocation.