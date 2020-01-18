Armenian parliament’s speaker on NSS ex-head death: Let's not make assumptions

Armenian parliament’s speaker Ararat Mirzoyan commented Saturday on the death of Armenian National Security Service ex-head Georgi Kutoyan.
When law enforcement officers are still carrying out their actions, there’s no need to come up with versions and build chains that can be either justified or not, so let's not make assumptions, Ararat Mirzoyan noted.
When asked whether there is a need to ensure the safety of former officials, the speaker noted that “there are many people who previously held the position. Georgi Kutoyan, as it was announced, was not involved in any case, neither as a witness nor an accused.”
As reported earlier, the body of Armenian NSS ex-head Georgi Kutoyan has been found Friday. Law enforcement officers found weapon at the scene. The body was discovered by his wife.