Zarif says situation in Middle East was direct result of US arrogance
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the situation in the Middle East was a direct result of the US arrogance, Mehr reported.

As Zarif noted in an interview with Times Now, the US did not try to figure out the details and complications of its provocation because of its callous attitude.

According to him, the US should realize that after the General Qasem Soleimani's assassination, protests took place around the world, including 430 Indian cities.

At the same time, he said, the assassination of Soleimani was celebrated in terrorist organizations, like ISIS.

The Iranian FM added that he expects India to play a positive role in the region.
