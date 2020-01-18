Brazilian culture minister fired after quoting Goebbels

Brazilian culture ministerRoberto Alvim was fired after using parts of a speech by Nazi Germany's propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, BBC reported.

"I reiterate our rejection of totalitarian and genocidal ideologies, such as Nazism and communism, as well as any inference to them. We also express our full and unrestricted support for the Jewish community, of which we're friends and share many common values," the president said on Twitter.

However, the minister said that the words he said were only 'a rhetorical coincidence.'