Funeral of Armenia ex-security service chief underway (PHOTOS)
Funeral of Armenia ex-security service chief underway (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The funeral of Georgi Kutoyan, former director of the National Security Service of Armenia, is in progress today in Yerevan (PHOTOS).

Third President Serzh Sargsyan, former Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan, numerous ex-ruling Republican Party of Armenia representatives, relatives, friends, and ordinary people are present at the interment.

As reported earlier, Kutoyan's dead body was found on January 17, in an apartment in Yerevan, and with gunshot wounds. His body was discovered by his wife. A criminal case has been instituted on charges of causing suicide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
