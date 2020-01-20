News
Protesting cattle farmer invites Food Safety Inspectorate chief for debate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – One of the cattle farmers, who are protesting—in front of Armenia’s government building—the country’s slaughterhouses, invited the head of the Food Safety Inspectorate for a debate.

Also, the demonstrators called on the cattle farmers in the provinces to gather outside the government building every day at 11am until the matter was resolved.

A large number of policemen are overseeing the protest, which has several hundred participants.

Cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.
