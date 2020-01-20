Netanyahu appoints 3 ministers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the appointment of ministers, Newsru.co.il reported.

PM after announcing resignation from other posts, appointed Tzipi Hotovely as Diaspora Affairs Minister, Tzachi Hanegbi as Agriculture Minister and Technology Minister Ophir Akunis will add the welfare portfolio.

"To satisfy the court, instead of giving the vacant Agriculture and Welfare portfolios to MK David Bitan of Likud and MK Yitzhak Cohen of Shas, Netanyahu gave them to two allies in Likud who were already ministers. Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi will also be agriculture minister and Science and Technology Minister Ophir Akunis will add the welfare portfolio," the Jerusalem Post reported.