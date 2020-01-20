Cyprus: Turkey turns into pirate state

Turkey is turning into a pirate state, Cyprus' President said after Turkey announced plans to send a new drilling vessel to the waters of Cyprus, Cyprus Mail reported.
“Turkey is developing into a pirate state in the Eastern Mediterranean. In contradiction to the energy synergies that have been created in the region, Turkey insists on walking the path of international lawlessness,” it continued.
Cyprus and Greece dispute Turkey’s claims in the region. Turkey claims that attempts to conduct gas exploration constitute a violation of Turkish Cypriot rights by the internationally recognized government of Cyprus.
EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano also condemned Turkey’s plans, saying that this move violated the conditions for dialogue.