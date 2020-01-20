Gorelovka village residents close road leading to Georgia's border with Armenia

Residents of Gorelovka village of Georgia’s Ninotsminda region have closed the interstate border leading to the border with Armenia as a sign of protest, reports Aliq.ge.
The protesters told Aliq Media that the villagers demand a solution to the water supply issue and won’t open the road until the governor comes to see them.
“We don’t trust the current authorities. We are also addressing the Prime Minister to personally follow and make sure the problem is solved,” one of the protesters told Aliq Media.
On January 16, residents of Gorelovka village of Ninotsminda region got into a dispute with the head of the city council (sakrebulo) of Ninotsminda region that ended with a beating.
The villagers say they have a problem with water supply, but head of the city council (sakrebulo) of Ninotsminda region Sumbat Kyureghyan assures them that Gorelovka village doesn’t have a water issue and that the whole conflict was caused by certain people’s ambitions.
The villagers were also expecting to meet with Governor of Samtskhe-Javakheti Beso Amiranashvili today.