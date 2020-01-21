Armenia legislature passes several bills

YEREVAN. – At the January 21 sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia, the deputies passed in the second final reading a number of legislative amendments to the existing laws, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from parliament.
These include the bills on making amendments and, or, addenda to the Law on State Administration Bodies, the Law on Legal-Normative Acts, the Law on State Service and Related Laws, the Law on Operative Intelligence Activities, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Criminal Code.
In addition, the parliamentarians passed some other bills in the first reading.