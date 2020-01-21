News
Brawl breaks out between Armenia police, villagers
Brawl breaks out between Armenia police, villagers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


The livestock farmers, who are protesting at the Mrgashat village section near the Armavir-Yerevan highway of Armenia, tried to block the road.

A large number of police officers had arrived there.

A brawl broke out between the demonstrators and the police.

Today the livestock farmers had closed the highway in Ararat Province, too, but later they reopened it, provided that there would be a discussion on the matter at the regional administration tonight.

As reported earlier, these livestock farmers’ dissatisfaction is related to the long distance from their settlements to the slaughterhouses and the prices the latter offer for slaughtering the animals. They argue that making the slaughtering of their animals in slaughterhouses mandatory deprives them of their income. They have been protesting in front of the government building for the last few days demanding a meeting with the prime minister. Their rally yesterday was accompanied by the closing of some streets.

The government's decision, according to which meat sold in Armenia must have a document certifying that it was slaughtered in a slaughterhouse—which is a food safety guarantee, came into force on January 15.
This text available in   Հայերեն
