Armenian ex-president and others trial wasn't held again

The lawyers of the Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan and former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan were not present during the trial of the ex-president and others.
They explained this by the improper attitude of the court towards the voiced threats.
According to Judge Anna Danibekyan, lawyers indicate in a statement that the court did not respond properly to the threat voiced on January 9 and thus, the defense side is reportedly deprived of the opportunity to fully carry out its functions.
By the way, the previous meeting was not held as CSTO ex-Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan had not come.
Today’s trial has been re-scheduled for February 4, 1pm Yerevan time.