Armenian ex-president and others trial wasn't held again
Armenian ex-president and others trial wasn't held again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The lawyers of the Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan and former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan were not present during the trial of the ex-president and others.

They explained this by the improper attitude of the court towards the voiced threats.

According to Judge Anna Danibekyan, lawyers indicate in a statement that the court did not respond properly to the threat voiced on January 9 and thus, the defense side is reportedly deprived of the opportunity to fully carry out its functions. 

By the way, the previous meeting was not held as CSTO ex-Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan had not come.

Today’s trial has been re-scheduled for February 4, 1pm Yerevan time.
