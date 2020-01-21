Armenia parliament speaker removes from sessions’ hall 4 opposition MPs who participated in argument

YEREVAN. – Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ararat Mirzoyan, removed from the NA Sessions’ Hall the four opposition Prosperous Armenia faction deputies who were involved in the argument and brawl at the hall.
“Pursuant to Article 52 (3) of the NA Regulation Constitutional Law, the following disciplinary measures shall be applied to the following deputies,” he stated in particular. "MPs Janibek Hayrapetyan, Artur Dallakyan, Arayik Aghababyan, and Gevorg Petrosyan are removed from [the Sessions’ Hall] until the end of today's session, depriving them of the rights to be present in the hall during that time."
Later, Gevorg Petrosyan tried to enter the NA Sessions’ Hall, but the bailiffs did not permit.
As reported earlier, during today’s session of the NA, independent MP Arman Babajanyan touched upon the speech of opposition Prosperous Armenia faction member Gevorg Petrosyan, who had told Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan present in the sessions’ hall that it in addition to “criminal authorities,” it would be good to fight against some other people, too.
Babajanyan noted that someone should apologize on behalf of Prosperous Armenia for that shameful behavior.
During his speech there was applause, but a Prosperous Armenia MPs said something, and Babajanyan responded.
Then Babajanyan took his seat, after which Prosperous Armenia MP Artur Dallakyan went toward Babajanyan, but the latter did not respond to the scuffle.
The other MPs did not allow Dallakyan to approach Babajanyan.
NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan responded to the incident from the podium. "MPs are registered and speak from the podium and cannot be prosecuted for their speeches," he said, in particular.
But the tension did not dissipate in the NA sessions’ hall. Addressing Prosperous Armenia MP Gevorg Petrosyan, Mirzoyan said: "Sit in your place, listen to the speech, and don't go to the one who gave the previous speech."