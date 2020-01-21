News
Armenia television company owner to remain in custody
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Criminal Court of Appeal denied his attorney's motion…

YEREVAN. – The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia today denied the motion of Hovhannes Khudoyan, the lawyer of 5th Channel television company owner Armen Tavadyan.

Speaking to reporters, Khudoyan said Tavadyan was not present at the hearing. "(…) because we anticipated such a judicial act," he added.

The attorney announced that he was going to appeal this ruling to the Court of Cassation, and later to the European Court. "Will have additional discussion on Tavadyan's freedom, also with the body conducting the proceedings,” he said.

Armen Tavadyan has been arrested along the lines of the criminal case on Varuzhan Mkrtchyan, a supporter of Kocharyan, who is believed to have proposed a victim of the March 1 case to take back his testimony. Tavadyan was arrested on suspicion in connection with the Criminal Code article on false testimony, false conclusion, bribe or coercion, or incorrect translation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
