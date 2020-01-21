Trump says most tariffs imposed on Chinese imports will remain in effect

US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, confirmed that most tariffs imposed within trade war with China will remain in force during talks on the second part of the deal with Beijing, Reuters reported.
He added that these talks will begin very soon.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the second part of a trade deal with China would not necessarily be a big bang that would put an end to all current tariffs.