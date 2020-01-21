Russia President awards employees of Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry

By the decree of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Rector of the “Crisis Management State Academy” SNCO of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Major-General of the Rescue Service Hamlet Matevosyan has been awarded a certificate “For active participation in the strengthening of the military-political integration of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization”, as reported the news department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

By another decree of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Head of the First Division for International Cooperation of the Department for Development of Emergency Situations Policies and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Emergency Situations Aghvan Sargsyan has been awarded a medal “For strengthening of collective security”.

Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan solemnly granted the medal and certificate to the employees today.