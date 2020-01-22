News
The Guardian: Amazon CEO mobile hacked by Saudi prince's phone
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations, Incidents

The mobile phone of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was hacked using a malicious file, which, apparently, was sent to him by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, The Guardian reported referring to sources familiar with the results of the forensic investigation of Bezos's mobile phone.

According to the source, the spyware program could be downloaded to Bezos's phone in May 2018 via a video file that the Saudi Crown Prince allegedly sent to him via WhatsApp. 

"Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos’s phone within hours, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Guardian has no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used," the source noted.

Last March, Bezos' head of security Gavin de Becker said his client’s phone was hacked by people working for the Saudi government, and intimate detailes of his life have been revealed.

According to De Becker, "it may also lead to renewed scrutiny about what the crown prince and his inner circle were doing in the months prior to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist who was killed in October 2018 – five months after the alleged "hack" of the newspaper’s owner."

Bezos' lawyer, asked to comment on information about the Crown Prince’s involvement in the sending of the malicious file, said: "I have no comment on this except to say that Mr Bezos is cooperating with investigations."
