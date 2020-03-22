Man, 53, killed in Etchmiadzin

A murder took place Sunday in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At around 11am, police received a call from the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) medical center that doctors went on a call to an apartment in the town where they found a man's dead body, shamshyan.com reported.

Police and investigators have found that this person—on whose head, according to the initial forensic report, there are several traces of blows—was N. Avetisyan, 53, a resident of this apartment.

A criminal case has been launched.

The police and investigators are taking action to solve this crime and find its perpetrator(s).