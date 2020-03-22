Placido Domingo says he is diagnosed with coronavirus

Placido Domingo has announced that he has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus. He made a respective statement Sunday on Facebook.
“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus,” the 79-year-old renowned Spanish opera singer wrote, in particular. “My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive.”