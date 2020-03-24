News
Tuesday
March 24
News
Armenian official: No information about change of unemployment indicators yet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Head of the Department of Labor and Employment at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zhora Sargsyan today told reporters that it’s currently impossible to say what unemployment indicators Armenia will record as a result of the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that there won’t be immediate changes, including layoffs, and that it will take time for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to conduct an analysis. “We’ll try to explore the situation as soon as possible so that we understand the rearrangements in the labor market and how the government will be able to assist vulnerable groups, which will be offered to participate in state employment programs,” the official stated.
