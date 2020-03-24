US Secretary of State meets Taliban representative in Doha

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with the representative of the political office of the Taliban radical movement and Taliban's chief negotiator, Mullah Baradar in Doha.
They discussed the implementation of the agreement and the exchange of prisoners, said the movement’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid.
According to him, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accompanied by his delegation, held a long meeting with the head of the political office of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Mullah Baradar and his delegation, RIA Novosti reported.
Pompeo confirmed that the withdrawal of US troops will continue in accordance with the established deadlines, as discussed earlier.
As reported earlier, Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Kabul, where he discussed the peace process in Afghanistan with President Ashraf Ghani.