Armen Sarkissian congratulates Greece President on Greek Independence Day
Armen Sarkissian congratulates Greece President on Greek Independence Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of Greek Independence Day and wished peace and ongoing advancement, as reported the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

“The identical values, close historical and cultural ties and mutual and sincere compassion lie at the core of the centuries-old friendship between Armenia and Greece. I am certain that the effective cooperation between Armenia and Greece will grow stronger and expand in the bilateral and multilateral formats in the future as well,” the congratulatory message of President Sarkissian reads.
