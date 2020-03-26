Armenia reports 1st coronavirus death, number of cases reaches 290, 26.03.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 26.03.2020:

· [UPDATED] Armenia reported the first death from novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 26.

A 72-year-old patient died at the Nork infectious diseases hospital. The patient was diagnosed with double pneumonia, multiple organ failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension and heart rhythm disorder, spokesperson for health ministry Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

Twenty-five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia. The total number has reached 290. 1,440 people have tested negative, and 18 people have already recovered.

Thirty-six coronavirus patients have pneumonia, two of them are critical, Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan said earlier.

Coronavirus cases have mostly been reported in Yerevan as well as Armavir, Ararat and Kotayk provinces, he said during the press conference on Thursday.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, in turn, noted that three servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces tested positive for coronavirus.

“According to epidemiological studies, the servicemen were previously isolated, which significantly reduced the risk of further spread of the infection,” the minister said.

· The Armenian Government has approved a comprehensive program of measures to combat the coronavirus impacts.

Thus the issue has been divided into three parts: in the event of deformation of consumption in the system, a certain decrease in liquidity is observed, and the government should take some measures to neutralize this problem; a group of people who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the government must focus and support them; to ensure the protection of socially vulnerable groups of the population

· Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also spoken about the upcoming Karabakh elections to be held on March 31.

According to him, Armenian observers departing for Karabakh should be tested for coronavirus.

By the way, Karabakh has confirmed no coronavirus cases in the republic.

Artsakh presidential candidate Masis Mayilian has also shared his opinion on the possible postponement of the elections

According to him, “being deeply aware of today's challenges that threaten our national security, and considering the life of every citizen of our country an absolute value,” he “will accept the decision to postpone the elections with understanding.”

· Lebanese Armenian has died of coronavirus in Beirut, Arevelk reported.

According to the Lebanese TV company MTV, an hour after the death of the young man, information was circulated that he was infected with a coronavirus. The media also noted that the man suffered from other diseases.

By the way, there are over 488 thousand coronavirus cases confirmed globally. The death toll exceeded 22 thousand and over 117 thousand people have already recovered.

The COVID-19 is affecting 198 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance.

· The court hearing in the case involving Armenian ex-president Serzh Sargsyan and other officials will not take place today, Sargsyan's lawyer Amram Makinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The lawyer has earlier filed a motion asking the judge to postpone the hearing that was set for March 26. Ex-president is charged for embezzling one million dollars.