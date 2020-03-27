Armenia MOD Military Police acting chief visits military units

From March 24 to 26, acting Chief of the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Colonel Alexander Aghajanyan paid visits to a number of military units of the armed forces, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.
During the visits, the acting chief of the Military Police particularly focused on military discipline in the armed forces, interpersonal relations and increase of the level of legal awareness of servicemen.
Colonel Aghajanyan also visited the territorial divisions of the Military Police where he held consultations and assigned to take measures against criminal subculture.