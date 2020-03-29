News
Nicolas Sarkozy on Patrick Devedjian: I am proud that he was by my side
Nicolas Sarkozy on Patrick Devedjian: I am proud that he was by my side
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

Ex-president of France Nicolas Sarkozy expressed his condolences on the death of French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian on Twitter.

“Patrick Devedjian was an honest, dedicated and goal-oriented person. He dealt with politics the way I like to deal with it, that is, with feelings and emotions…I am proud that he was by my side. I would like to share my sincere feelings and my infinite sadness with his close ones,” Nicolas Sarkozy tweeted.

President of the General Council of the Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, ex-minister Patrick Devedjian died last night. The 75-year-old politician was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.
