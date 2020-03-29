No citizens isolated on suspicion of novel coronavirus in Artsakh

At this moment, there is nobody isolated at the medical institutions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) due to suspicion of the novel coronavirus, as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

“The Ministry of Health of Artsakh told the Information Headquarters that there are no citizens isolated at the medical institutions of the republic due to suspicion of the novel coronavirus.

According to the ministry, to this day, the Republic of Artsakh hasn’t recorded any case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

!! To avoid seeing false and unverified news, once again, we call on everyone to follow the official news that the inter-agency commission coordinating the activities for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus established in the Republic of Artsakh provides through the Information Headquarters.”