Karabakh President chairs another consultation devoted to coronavirus
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

The Information Headquarters of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) reports that the inter-agency commission coordinating the activities for prevention of the novel coronavirus held a regular consultation with Minister of State, chairman of the inter-agency commission Grigory Martirosyan and other officials and chaired by President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan.

During the consultation, the mayor of Stepanakert and the heads of the regional administrations provided brief information about the complex measures being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital and regions and the results of the activities of committees set up to implement those complex measures. The country is secured with sanitizers and equipment, and the relevant institutions are carrying out their daily activities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to directions.

To ensure more quality, by the assignment of President Sahakyan, the State Service for Emergency Situations has brought the technical equipment and means of transportation into compliance with the implementation of sanitizing and anti-epidemic operations. The equipment and vehicles have been successfully tested, and the activities will become more effective through the use of the technical equipment and vehicles over the next couple of days.
