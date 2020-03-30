Deputy PM: Armenia not ruling out talks over revision of formula for natural gas imported from Russia

There is a tendency to launch talks over revision of the formula for pricing of natural gas imported from Russia in the long run. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told reporters today.
According to him, there is already a change of price of natural gas and power generators in general around the world. “Deflation might continue in the future as well. If this situation continues for a long time, Armenia will need to specify its position on the formula that will be favorable for the country, that is, a floating formula or fixed prices. Both have their positive and negative sides. So the talks can start over the introduction of a certain averaged formula, but I don’t think this is appropriate just ten days after drastic changes,” Grigoryan stated.