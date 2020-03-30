The Netherlands considers Armenia a safe country of origin

Upon the decision of the State Secretary for Justice and Security (Minister for Migration) at the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Armenia has been classified in the list of safe countries for travel, the Embassy of Armenia said in a statement.

“In a March 27 letter addressed to the House of Representatives, State Secretary for Justice and Security (Minister for Migration) at the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol informed that the changes that took place in Armenia after May 2018 have significantly contributed to the establishment of law and order in the country, the number of asylum seekers from Armenia has dropped drastically and, taking into consideration several other indicators, Armenia is now considered a safe country of origin,” the statement reads.