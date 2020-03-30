3 Armenian servicemen wounded from Azerbaijan's gunshots

Three servicemen were wounded from the gunshots fired by Azerbaijani troops in Armenia’s Tavush Province today, as reported the medical center of Noyemberyan.
On-duty doctor Naira Taryan said one of the servicemen received an eye injury and is in critical condition, while the other two received hand and foot injuries.
All three of them will be transported to Yerevan.
Later, the Ministry of Defense told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the third incident was not the result of Azerbaijan’s operations (the circumstances behind the third serviceman’s injury are being clarified).