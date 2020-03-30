Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan makes attempt of sabotage penetration, 2 servicemen wounded

Today at around 7 p.m. Azerbaijan made an attempt of sabotage penetration in the direction of the Armenian military posts of the Noyemberyan region of Tavush Province. Thanks to the operations of the Armenian border guard troops, the adversary was thrown back, and the information about the casualties is being specified. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page today.

The statement particularly states that the Armenian side doesn’t have casualties, and only two servicemen received slight injuries as a result of the operations. The adversary also targeted the Baghanis and Voskevan villlages of Armenia, and a young resident of Voskevan was injured during the shootings (the young person was standing at the balcony of the house).

The Armed Forces of Armenia will take actions adequate to the situation in order to stabilize the situation in the border zone and to suppress the impertinent actions that the Azerbaijani armed forces, in this case the border guard troops have taken during the current pandemic, and Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership will be held fully responsible for the consequences.