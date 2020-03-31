PM: About 90 people have pneumonia now in Armenia

YEREVAN. -- Today, 424 of those who are diagnosed positive for the coronavirus are not even running a fever. But on the other hand, about 90 people have pneumonia, and at present, 30 of the pneumonia patients are in severe condition. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this on Facebook livestream Tuesday.
"In fact, the situation is very risky," he added, in particular. “I want to urge all of us to take these issues seriously, especially since the statistics of the world are far worse than ours. (…) and we must take dramatic measures to handle this situation.”