US consular section in Armenia is open, although routine visa services are suspended

YEREVAN. – The U.S. Embassy is open, and the consular section is open, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said during a video conference on Facebook.
She encouraged to get in touch with the consular section, which is responding to all inquiries quickly despite the routine visa services had been suspended.
“It is difficult to say when we will be able to resume these operations. If you do have emergency situation, I encourage to get in touch with our consular section,” the ambassador said.
She also said that if a person paid MRV fee amounts for visa applications, it would be valid for one-year period.
As for the U.S. nationals who could not leave Armenia because of lack of flights, the Ambassador said they had to enroll in STEP program “that keeps American citizens updated of what we are hearing with respect to the virus, and information that we are hearing from airlines”.