News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
504.5
EUR
551.62
RUB
6.43
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia health minister on placement of beds at sports/concerts complex
Armenia health minister on placement of beds at sports/concerts complex
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Beds have been placed at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, but there is also a plan to set aside halls and gyms in all the provinces of Armenia which, if necessary, will be turned into hospitals for patients in critical but stable and perhaps also critical conditions. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told reporters today in response to a reporter who had asked why so many beds have been placed at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex and whether there may be a new period of outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Armenia needs to be ready for any scenario, and this is not extraordinary. It would be more extraordinary, if such scenarios were not considered. The government is considering even worse scenarios, such as those in many countries where there is no room to treat patients in hospitals and gyms, and this is what makes it important for all citizens of Armenia to have a high sense of responsibility in order to not let this happen,” the minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Coronavirus patient who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 68-year-old man
He was in very severe condition…
 Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers spokesperson: Country might declare state of emergency
During a press conference, spokesperson for the Cabinet of...
 Armenian Embassy in UAE collects contact details of compatriots wishing to return to their homeland
There is no scheduled flight from the UAE to Yerevan…
 Armenian ruling party MP on rumors about import ban and shortage of food
Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of...
 Coronavirus patient, 68, dies at Yerevan infectious disease hospital
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of Armenia informed…
 Armenia President has telephone conversation with Dr. Eric Esrailian
President Sarkissian and Dr. Esrailian touched upon the issues of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos