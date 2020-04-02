Armenia health minister on placement of beds at sports/concerts complex

Beds have been placed at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, but there is also a plan to set aside halls and gyms in all the provinces of Armenia which, if necessary, will be turned into hospitals for patients in critical but stable and perhaps also critical conditions. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told reporters today in response to a reporter who had asked why so many beds have been placed at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex and whether there may be a new period of outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Armenia needs to be ready for any scenario, and this is not extraordinary. It would be more extraordinary, if such scenarios were not considered. The government is considering even worse scenarios, such as those in many countries where there is no room to treat patients in hospitals and gyms, and this is what makes it important for all citizens of Armenia to have a high sense of responsibility in order to not let this happen,” the minister added.