European partners congratulate Republican Party of Armenia on 30th anniversary

The Republican Party of Armenia continues to receive congratulatory messages on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.
The European People’s Party (EPP), which the Republican Party of Armenia is a member of, stated the following in its congratulatory statement posted on the official Facebook page and Twitter microblog of the EPP:
“Congratulations to the Republican Party of Armenia, founded 30 years ago. The Republican Party of Armenia was the first political party of the independent Armenia. It has always been a committed partner. We also express our solidarity with the Armenian people in our common fight against COVID-19.”
In his congratulatory message, Head of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation Regional Office Thomas Schrapel wrote the following:
“After the declaration of independence in 1991, the Republican Party of Armenia has made a great and significant contribution to the functioning of the Third Republic of Armenia.
Over the past 30 years, the achievements of the Republic of Armenia in the functioning of democracy have sparked the attention of the international community, and the Republican Party of Armenia has made a great contribution to that.
The Republican Party of Armenia also leads an open policy on the European Union. Thanks to the cooperation between the Konrad Adenhauer Foundation and the Republican Party of Armenia, several politicians of the German Bundestag and the European Parliament have become reliable and commendable partners.
Allow me to express our deep respect on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Republican Party of Armenia. I am certain that the Konrad Adenauer Foundation will continue to be the reliable partner of the Republican Party of Armenia in the future as well.”