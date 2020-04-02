News
Trump: Saudi Arabia, Russia to announce reduction in oil production by 10 million barrels
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump said that Saudi Arabia and Russia will announce a reduction in oil production by 10 million barrels.

“Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!” Trump tweeted.

The night before, Trump said the global oil industry is collapsing.
