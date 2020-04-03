Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine working on organizing Kiev-Yerevan charter flight

Yerevan Mayor appears after long silence, shows new garbage disposal and sanitation facility

Vanadzor Mayor: There are COVID-19 affected citizens from among previously isolated

2 Masis Medical Center doctors infected with COVID-19, 1 doctor's test results not known yet

Embassy in Russia obtains one-time permit from Russian government for Armenia citizens to return

Armenia health minister presents new module at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital

How is Armenia Civil Aviation Committee rated in European Aviation Safety Agency report?

12-year-old Armenian boy commits suicide, criminal case instituted

CoE commissioner: I urge all Council of Europe member states to preserve press and media freedom

Armenia health minister: 1 patient in extremely critical condition at Orthopedics Institute

7 cases instituted in regard to photographing of ballots during Karabakh elections

Medical center spokesperson: 14-year-old Armenian boy injured from Azerbaijan gunshot feeling better

HRW on amendments to Armenian law: It restricts privacy amid COVID-19 fight

Armenian MP on government support to small and medium-sized enterprises

Armenia MFA Spokesperson issues commentary on Azerbaijan's disinformation

List of goods exempt from customs duty for import into EEU countries approved

Commandant bans operation of supermarkets in two Armenian cities for six hours

Armenia PM considers actions to promote agricultural production

Armenia Commandant restricts export of certain products, including to EEU countries

MFA Spokesperson on Armenia citizens in Israel

Karabakh army soldier dies, Armenia has 736 COVID-19 cases and 7 coronavirus deaths, 03.04.20 digest

CNBC: Beijing strengthens its soft power amid COVID-19 pandemic

Over AMD 864 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Governor: Number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Lori province reaches 8

Russian embassy in Armenia: Yerevan-Sochi flight may be canceled

Armenian MP: Armenia riskiest out of CIS countries in terms of consumer loans repayment

IRNA: COVID-19 death toll nears 3,300 in Iran

Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate calls on organizations not to give face masks formally

Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate head: 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

Greek FM: Turkey used despair of migrants for political purposes

Solar Power Plant built in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province with EU support

Armenian official: 172 passengers have been hospitalized at 7 border checkpoints since March 24

1TV.ge: Tbilservice Group has sanitized Tbilisi streets to prevent coronavirus

Governor: There are 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Armenia’s Ararat province

PM: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19 yet

Angela Merkel back to work after two-week quarantine

Armenia Chamber of Advocates and Ministry of Justice hold remote discussion

Armenia health minister: National Center for Burns to be turned into new medical center for fight against coronavirus

Karabakh State Minister convenes consultation devoted to economic consequences of COVID-19

Johnson: I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes - BBC

Armenia parliament to return 500mn drams from its budget to state budget, for fight against coronavirus

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: 2 persons under preliminary arrest released due to coronavirus situation

Brent oil price exceeds $ 34

Armenian economy minister presents complex of measures for support to agriculture

Armenia ex-official to remain in custody

Armenia dram begins to strengthen

Armenian family has set up face mask factory in Sochi

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council has new acting member

Karabakh army soldier who died sustained fatal gunshot wound to chin

Armenia President appoints acting member of Audit Chamber

Embassy in Georgia holds talks and organizes return of 31 Armenia citizens

Google launches new website to show social distancing level

Ex-chief of Armenian army's general staff on Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenian Prosecutor General's office to petition for revision of preventive measure against 20 arrested persons

Armenia economy minister: No deferral planned for tax liabilities

Criminal cases filed on incidents during Karabakh elections

Armenia economy minister on lessor-lessee relations during crisis

Iran to start construction of a 6,000-ton destroyer

UNCTAD representative expresses willingness to update report on Armenia as soon as possible

What kind of assistance can Armenia startups benefit from?

Russia PM enjoys Armenian song

HayAntar (ArmForest) SNCO has new director

Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Human Rights Commissioner discuss cooperation during COVID-19

Armenia MOD reaffirms that situation is calm on Azerbaijan border

EC head: EU member states negotiate whether or not to extend border closures within the EU - DW

Armenia Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure makes new appointment

Asian Development Outlook 2020: Growth in Armenia is projected to slow to 2.2% in 2020 because of COVID-19

Spokesperson: Yerevan Municipality solely guided by Armenia Commandant's instructions

ANCA slams US for dismissing March 31st Artsakh elections

Armenia state budget revenues increase 46% in January-March

Minister of Economy: More than 120 Armenia businesses have applied for loan request

Armenia PM gets familiarized with repair of medical ventilators (PHOTOS)

DW: WFP predicts massive hunger due to COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan returns to prison

Karabakh army soldier who died was from Armenia’s Abovyan

Reuters: Australia closes internal borders

Boy, 12, commits suicide in Armenia village by hanging himself

Coronavirus confirmed in husband and son of woman, 59, who died in Armenia village

Arrests of authorities critics continue in Turkey

Embassy in Russia taking steps to organize stranded Armenia citizens’ return