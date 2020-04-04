News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 04
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Ministry of Health: One of coronavirus patients has minor injuries due to ambulance accident
Armenia Ministry of Health: One of coronavirus patients has minor injuries due to ambulance accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – An ambulance was involved in a road accident that took place Friday in Yerevan; the ambulance was transporting three confirmed coronavirus patients from a special quarantine zone. Alina Nikoghosyan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health of Armenia, informed about this on Facebook.

"Two of the patients have no injuries due to the accident; only 1 has minor injuries,” she added. “The latter is undergoing examinations at Saint Gregory the Illuminator multi-profile medical center; his life is not at risk.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos