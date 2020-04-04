Armenia Ministry of Health: One of coronavirus patients has minor injuries due to ambulance accident

YEREVAN. – An ambulance was involved in a road accident that took place Friday in Yerevan; the ambulance was transporting three confirmed coronavirus patients from a special quarantine zone. Alina Nikoghosyan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health of Armenia, informed about this on Facebook.
"Two of the patients have no injuries due to the accident; only 1 has minor injuries,” she added. “The latter is undergoing examinations at Saint Gregory the Illuminator multi-profile medical center; his life is not at risk.”